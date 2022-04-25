Tony Schiavone claims AEW star is the most entertaining wrestler he has ever witnessed

AEW personality Tony Schiavone took to Twitter to heap praise on former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal.

The former Impact Wrestling star signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2021 and is currently locked in a feud with Samoa Joe and Jonathan Gresham.

The veteran WCW commentator seems to be a huge fan of the man formerly known as Black Machismo and posted a message of praise for Lethal on Twitter.

Here's what the legendary announcer said:

"I’ve worked with many over the years [sh**, decades!]. But by far, not one entertains me as much as @TheLethalJay."

Jay Lethal is currently teaming up with Sonjay Dutt and the seven-foot tall giant Satnam Singh.

Tony Schiavone has showered praise on another AEW star

Tony Schiavone is also a big fan of Adam Cole. The wrestling veteran spoke highly of the former NXT Champion when he appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast back in September 2021. The Dynamite commentator praised Cole's behavior and his in-ring prowess.

"He is one of the nicest young [men] that I have met," said Schiavone. "I'm so glad, because I know that the kid can really work. I know that he can really give us a great match. That’s what it's all about... When fans walk away from a pay-per-view or a television show, we want them to think, 'That was a hell of a match that we saw.' Not all matches are gonna be great guys, they are not and we would love for every match to be great but more than that you are gonna have great matches and I think that's what Adam Cole is gonna bring to us." [19-21:20:07]

Tony Schiavone's favorites have clashed before on AEW television. Adam Cole faced Jay Lethal on the March 23rd edition of Dynamite where the Panama City Playboy came out the winner.

