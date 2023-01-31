Tony Schiavone claims former AEW personality "talks a lot"

Tony Schiavone has been associated with AEW since its inception and has majorly contributed to its development. Recently, the 65-year-old veteran shared his thoughts on working with William Regal in the promotion.

Regal signed with All Elite Wrestling last year following his release from WWE in January. He debuted on an edition of Dynamite where he walked out to break up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, much to everyone's surprise. Around November, it seemed his contract with the promotion was set to expire soon and he was bound to return to his former employees, with Triple H allegedly playing a major role in his comeback.

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, the AEW personality highlighted the value that Regal added to the promotion and talent. Additionally, he cited that he had a tendency to 'talk a lot.'

“Regal is one of the more valuable people you can have. He was with us for a time, and he really, really spent a lot of time before shows, even starting earlier in the day, working with the young talent. Not only going in the ring and showing them things, but talking to them. As you know if you listened to his podcasts, William Regal knows how to talk. Boy does he ever. I don’t think he’s a blabbermouth who talks too much, but he talks a lot.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Tony Schiavone discussed his relationship with Cody Rhodes following AEW departure

Cody Rhodes was the EVP for All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega. During his tenure with the promotion, he aided the signing of many talents, including Ricky Starks.

Following his departure from the promotion, The American Nightmare continues to keep in touch with a few of the talents. However, that may not be the case for everyone.

On the same edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone cited his excitement over Rhodes' win at the Royal Rumble. He further cited that the two were not in contact given Cody's place of work:

"I have no more contact with him. But that's not because of Cody. That's because of where he works."

