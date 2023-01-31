AEW personality comments on Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win; says he is not in contact with the WWE RAW Superstar

A top AEW personality recently shared their opinion on Cody Rhodes' victory at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The American Nightmare made his return to the global juggernaut after being sidelined due to a torn pectoral for seven months. He entered the multi-man extravaganza at the No.30 spot and eliminated five superstars to pick up the victory.

While speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Schiavone said that he was happy to see Rhodes get the big win at Royal Rumble.

"Very much so," said Tony Schiavone.

However, the WCW veteran went on to add that he is not in regular contact with Cody Rhodes because the two work in rival promotions:

"I have no more contact with him. But that's not because of Cody. That's because of where he works." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray recently highlighted one mistake that Cody Rhodes made at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

While The American Nightmare is getting plaudits for his monumental victory, Ray pinpointed one thing he could have done better.

At one point in the 30-man contest, Logan Paul and Ricochet jumped from opposite sides of the ring and clashed mid-air. Shortly after, Cody Rhodes took advantage and eliminated the SmackDown Superstar.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray disclosed the issue with it:

"When I saw Cody pick up Ricochet, I was like, 'Nooo, Cody, leave him alone.' Listen, I get it, it's the Rumble, somebody's down, you've gotta eliminate them, but the people loved that moment in time so much that I didn't wanna see Cody trying to eliminate Ricochet. As a matter of fact, I felt like that brought the people down just a click."

While it may have been a minor error on Rhodes' part, he managed to get the victory and is set to headline WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see whether he could walk away with the gold at The Show of Shows.

