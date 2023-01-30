Cody Rhodes made a mistake at the Royal Rumble after Logan Paul-Ricochet spot, WWE legend says

Bully Ray (aka WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley) thinks Cody Rhodes' reaction to a major moment at the 2023 Royal Rumble could have been better.

Logan Paul and Ricochet collided mid-air after leaping towards each other from the top rope on opposite sides of the ring. Just 26 seconds after the remarkable feat of athleticism, Rhodes picked up Ricochet and unsuccessfully tried to eliminate him.

On his Busted Open radio show, Bully Ray said The American Nightmare should have waited longer to let Ricochet sell the collision:

"When I saw Cody pick up Ricochet, I was like, 'Nooo, Cody, leave him alone.' Listen, I get it, it's the Rumble, somebody's down, you've gotta eliminate them, but the people loved that moment in time so much that I didn't wanna see Cody trying to eliminate Ricochet. As a matter of fact, I felt like that brought the people down just a click."

Fans chanted, "this is awesome!" immediately after witnessing the acrobatic moment. The reactions quickly died down seconds later when Cody Rhodes and Ricochet teamed up to eliminate Braun Strowman.

Cody Rhodes' path to Royal Rumble victory

The returning WWE star was the 30th and final entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare racked up five eliminations en route to winning the 30-man contest.

Rhodes threw Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul over the top rope. At the end of the match, he engaged in a lengthy brawl with Gunther before finally eliminating the Intercontinental Champion.

The 37-year-old will receive a WWE world title opportunity at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, currently holds both of WWE's male world titles. He is likely to defend his titles at least once before WrestleMania.

