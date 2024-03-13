Tony Schiavone claims WCW legend predicted 9/11 tragedy

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently claimed that a late WCW legend predicted the 9/11 tragedy. The legend who made the prediction was Ole Anderson.

Ole was a professional wrestler, booker and promoter. He joined wrestling in the mid-60s and retired from the business in the mid-90s. He took his last breath on February 26, 2024, at the age of 81.

Speaking on a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast Tony Schiavone disclosed an interesting piece of information, saying that his good friend Ole had predicted the 9/11 tragedy. He said:

“He even knew ahead of time that 9/11 was going to happen. He told me, he said you just wait. He said the mentality over the Middle East is different than us. He even used an Arabic voice you know, 'Mr. President, just wait, I'll just blow up myself and everybody else with me because we don't give a damn.' And he talked about that and when 9/11 happened I swear the first person I thought of was Ole and he said just you wait, something big is going to happen because they have a different mentality than we do over there.” [2:30 - 3:23]

Tony Schiavone credits Ric Flair for Sting's legendary run in pro wrestling

Tony Schiavone also credited two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for Sting's legendary run in pro wrestling on his What Happened When podcast.

"Sting could do a lot of things, he was more than just a guy with face paint and a lot of colors that could beat his chest and bring out the excitement of the fans and they drew to that. He was a guy that could actually work a good match. I think you've got to credit Ric Flair with that. I think anybody that had any run with Ric Flair learned how to work," he said.

Tony Schiavone is a big admirer of The Icon and followed his career since his WCW days. He called many of Sting’s matches in WWE, as well as The Vigilante’s first and last matches in AEW.

