AEW personality credits WWE Hall of Famer for Sting's legendary run in pro wrestling

An AEW personality recently made some heartfelt comments for WWE Hall of Famer Sting who recently retired from professional wrestling.

The personality in question is none other than Tony Schiavone who has followed Sting's career ever since his WCW days. Schiavone was the voice of WCW and called many of The Icon's matches in the promotion. The veteran also called Sting's AEW debut as well as his retirement match last week at AEW Revolution where The Icon and Darby Allin successfully defended their World Tag Titles against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Speaking on the What Happens When podcast, Tony Schiavone lavished praise on his long-time friend, Sting.

"I think if you stop and think about it, Sting realized how wrestling has changed through the years and he wanted to change with it, and he did, That's one of the reasons he became such the icon that he is."

He added:

"Sting could do a lot of things, he was more than just a guy with face paint and a lot of colors that could beat his chest and bring out the excitement of the fans and they drew to that. He was a guy that could actually work a good match," Schiavone said. "I think you've got to credit Ric Flair with that. I think anybody that had any run with Ric Flair learned how to work." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Matt Hardy praises AEW for giving Sting a proper send-off

Former United States Champion Matt Hardy has nothing but praise for All Elite Wrestling for giving Sting one of the best retirement runs in wrestling. Sting competed in his final match at the Revolution PPV event where he and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Titles against The Young Bucks. On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star stated the following:

"I loved every bit of it. More than anything, I'm happy for Sting," Hardy said. "I'm happy that Sting got the chance to tell a story in the correct fashion. He was treated with respect, he was treated with honor, and he was able to go out on his own note, which was fantastic ... It was emotional. They told a good ride, they told a good story. " he began.

The veteran added:

"Sting looked as great as Sting could possibly look in that match, in those moments. And Darby did a hell of a job carrying his end of the deal too. Kudos, big round of applause to everybody involved. They killed it. Once again, I will applaud [AEW President] Tony Khan for getting Sting there, and sending him out the right way." he signed off. [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

Sting has now retired from in-ring competition however, many still speculate that we will see him appear in All Elite Wrestling in the future. It will be interesting to see if The Icon decides to show up on All Elite Wrestling television.

