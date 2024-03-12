"He was treated with respect" - WWE legend praises Tony Khan for sending Sting "out the right way"

Sting's final match in AEW was legendary, and wrestling icons are still speaking about several aspects of it. One WWE legend is also praising the outcome of the match.

That legend is Matt Hardy, currently signed with AEW and has been outspoken about how he and his brother, Jeff Hardy have been booked in the Jacksonville-based company.

However, in a rare instance, Mattitude went ahead and praised how AEW booked The Vigilante's final match, which had him and Darby Allin win, and retain the now-vacated AEW World Tag Team Championship belt. On a recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the elder brother spoke out.

"I loved every bit of it. More than anything, I'm happy for Sting," Hardy said. "I'm happy that Sting got the chance to tell a story in the correct fashion. He was treated with respect, he was treated with honor, and he was able to go out on his own note, which was fantastic ... It was emotional. They told a good ride, they told a good story. " he began.

He also spoke about the Icon's physique during the match.

Sting looked as great as Sting could possibly look in that match, in those moments. And Darby did a hell of a job carrying his end of the deal too. Kudos, big round of applause to everybody involved. They killed it. Once again, I will applaud [AEW President] Tony Khan for getting Sting there, and sending him out the right way." he signed off. [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

Matt Hardy speaks about Sammy Guevara's suspension after botch in an AEW match

Sammy Guevara is under suspension - and that's because he hit Jeff Hardy with his finisher, GTH, even after he botched a previous move in the Dynamite match that they were in, back in February.

Now, Matt Hardy has spoken out about what he thinks about the suspension on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess," Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen how The Hardys and AEW react to the botch that might have risked Jeff's well-being.

What do you think? Does Matt Hardy have a longer stint in AEW in the future? Tell us in the comments.

