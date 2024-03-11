Matt Hardy opens up on Sammy Guevara's suspension

Foundational AEW star Sammy Guevara is reportedly serving a suspension after a controversial botch involving Jeff Hardy. Jeff's brother Matt Hardy has now revealed when he found out about the suspension.

Guevara and Jeff Hardy wrestled on the February 16 edition of AEW Rampage. Guevara connected with a knee to Hardy's head during the match, which potentially gave The Charismatic Enigma a concussion.

Per Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Guevara was told by the ringside doctor to go straight to the finish. But the 30-year-old continued the match and even hit his GTH finisher on the younger Hardy brother, reportedly resulting in his current suspension.

Matt addressed the suspension on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. He told Jon Alba that the reports were the first he'd heard about it but said that it is what it is:

"The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess," Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sammy Guevara was set to team up with Chris Jericho once again before suspension

Sammy Guevara was touted as one of the "Four Pillars of AEW" in the promotion's earliest days. Unfortunately, The Spanish God hasn't found quite as much success or acclaim as his cohorts.

Guevara has been attached at the hip to Chris Jericho for much of his tenure in All Elite Wrestling. The two have come together and broken apart multiple times, and it looks like that was set to be the case once again before Sammy's suspension.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho's partner for the upcoming tag team tournament was supposed to be Sammy Guevara:

“I think they [Jericho and Hook] are [teaming up]. Originally, it was gonna be the Jericho and Kenny Omega tag team. And obviously, that fell through. And then it was gonna be Jericho and Guevara tag team for the tournament, and Guevara is suspended."

Jericho can't seem to catch a break either, as his partner before Guevara, Kenny Omega, was diagnosed with diverticulitis, putting him on the shelf indefinitely.

What do you think of Sammy's suspension? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE