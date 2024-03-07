How Sammy Guevara's suspension has greatly affected AEW's plans backstage - Reports

AEW star Sammy Guevara has been receiving a lot of heat recently after his horrifying botch on Rampage in a match against Jeff Hardy.

The former TNT Champion competed against Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualifications match a couple of weeks ago on AEW Rampage. At a point in the match, Sammy Guevara botched the Shooting Star Press from the top rope and landed right on Jeff Hardy's head. The botch resulted in Hardy breaking his nose and getting concussed.

But according to recent reports, Sammy Guevara was suspended by AEW after he did not follow the concussion protocol during the match.

On the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plans for Sammy Guevara before his suspension were revealed. According to reports, Guevara was set to team up with Chris Jericho in the recently announced AEW World Tag Titles tournament.

“I think they [Jericho and Hook] are [teaming up]. Originally, it was gonna be the Jericho and Kenny Omega tag team. And obviously, that fell through. And then it was gonna be Jericho and Guevara tag team for the tournament, and Guevara is suspended."

Jim Cornette shares his thoughts on AEW's Sammy Guevara controversy

AEW star Sammy Guevara has been under scrutiny since his botch in the match against Jeff Hardy on Rampage.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette addressed the recent botch from Sammy Guevara on Rampage.

Well, it shouldn't be because he's going to make the same amount of money because he's under contract—Tony Khan, who fires no one—and at the same time, he is not over, and people don't really f*****g like him anymore, so it ain't gonna make a g**-***n difference if he doesn't try to kill himself in every f*****g match."

He added:

"The only time people liked him was when he wasn't acting like his real self. Once people see him exhibit some kind of his real self, he becomes a heel. And then they take him off TV, or he's hurt long enough that they forget about it, and they cheer for him a little bit when he comes back until they get sick of him. But no! What are you gonna do in four years if you've got to dive off the roof right now, you idiot?" Cornette said. [9:03 - 9:56]

Sammy Guevara has injured a lot of stars in the company in the past, which has been the main reason we do not see him in important storylines in Jacksonville-based promotion.

It will be intriguing to see what's next for Guevara after he returns from his suspension.

Do you think Tony Khan was right to suspend Sammy Guevara? Sound off.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan was right to suspend Sammy Guevara? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion