Jim Ross praises WWE for heartfelt gesture towards AEW star

Jim Ross is an icon of wrestling and has seen the best and the rest during his stints in various wrestling franchises. He praised his former employer WWE, for their gesture towards AEW's Sting, who recently had his final match in the Jacksonville-based company.

While The Vigilante retired on AEW, WWE's commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged the match and wished him the best. It's absolutely rare for any wrestling promotion, and this incident warmed Good Ole JR's heart.

On the Grillin' JR episode, he spoke about it.

"It was classy. Anyway you look at it, it was classy. I really appreciate the hospitality and professionalism that those guys at WWE showed our event. It meant a lot to me, personally, just as an old school guy, because WWE didn’t have to do that. I’m very happy that they did. It worked out really well. It felt good, felt right. Sting is so well loved and it was deserved. It needed to be said. Cole and Pat McAfee did a good job of signaling that out." he said.

This is one of the rare occasions when WWE has referenced anything related to AEW, so it is an important point in wrestling.

Jim Ross signs a new deal with AEW

Jim Ross had his AEW contract about to expire in 2024. And now, it has been revealed that Ross has a new contract signed with Tony Khan.

Expand Tweet

Ross was the one who called Sting's final match, where he and Darby Allin defended the now-vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution.

It remains to be seen how Ross will be utilized by the Jacksonville-based company going forward.

What do you think? Will Jim Ross call more iconic matches for AEW? Tell us in the comments.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Will Jim Ross call more iconic matches for AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion