Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s classy gesture on WWE RAW is winning hearts of AEW fans

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee mentioned former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Sting wrestled his career's last match on Sunday at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Throughout the years, he performed in WCW, WWE, and TNA for nearly four years. At Revolution, The Icon bid farewell to the squared circle following an unforgettable match by joining forces with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Recently, prominent promotions like TNA and NJPW thanked The Icon via Twitter for his contribution to the sport. However, WWE didn't send out any messages to the Hall of Famer despite being their former superstar.

The Stamford-based promotion is always hesitant to call out any announcement that is related to rival promotions. Nonetheless, it seems like things have changed since Triple H took over the regime.

On the latest installment of Monday Night RAW, during the match between Gunther and Domink Mysterio, Michael Cole thanked The Vigilante for the memories and finally acknowledged the legend's retirement. Also, Pat McAfee shockingly called out his last night's match as "epic."

"I wanna send our congratulations out to another great champion. The great Sting has retired from professional wrestling. Thanks for the memories. Congratulations to Sting," Michael Cole said.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were quick to react to WWE's acknowledgment of Sting on RAW.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan to vacate AEW World Tag Team Championships following Sting's retirement

The Icon and Darby Allin retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution as he remains undefeated in his final match.

Speaking on the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the tag championships will be vacated, and a tournament to determine new champions will take place.

"Sting and Darby will be the Tag Team Champions coming out of Revolution with Sting retiring. We are going to vacate the AEW Tag Team Championship. So going forward, there will be a tournament, I'll talk more about that. I have more to reveal, but there will be a lot of exciting tournaments, there will be more than one bracket to fill out in March," Tony Khan stated.

Also, it was announced that Darby Allin will face Jay White at the "Big Business" Dynamite held in Boston on March 13.

Were you shocked to hear Michael Cole namedropping The Icon? Let us know by clicking the discuss button.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!