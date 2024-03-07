WWE legend staying with AEW, signs a new contract

A legendary WWE personality has revealed that he is staying with AEW. The individual in question is Jim Ross, who has signed a new contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Jim Ross called the explosive action which marked the main event of Revolution 2024, in which Sting wrestled his retirement bout, triumphantly retaining the AEW World Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Good Ol' JR has become a signature voice of All Elite Wrestling since its founding in 2019, and it seems his association with the company will continue for some time.

A user on X/Twitter shared comments made by Jim Ross on his Grilling JR podcast. The 72-year-old veteran revealed that he had signed a completely new contract with AEW in a comfortable negotiation for which he praised CEO Tony Khan.

"We wrote a new deal. We wrote a completely new deal. No extension. New contract. It was probably the quickest and easiest negotiation I have ever done in my career of 50 years. That's all because of Tony Khan's commitment to me as a broadcaster."

The WWE Hall of Famer would further state regarding his future work schedule in AEW:

"I'll be back to do more work. I assume it's going to be centered around the pay-per-view. I think we're down for another year. That's plenty. I'm happy with it. Tony Khan stepped up. Term wise, financial package wise, everything was to my liking."

AEW announcer Jim Ross reflects on making WWE executive Triple H "a villain"

Jim Ross has been established as a legend in wrestling because of his unforgettable work as a commentator. His voice has elevated the work of a number of major superstars in the business, but perhaps none more so than Triple H.

The Game used his moniker for the first time in WWE in an iconic interview with Jim Ross. In response to a post on X regarding his commentary for Triple H during the Attitude era, the All Elite announcer reflected on his effort at solidifying the King of Kings as a top heel.

"My job was to make villains despised. I hope we succeeded with @TripleH. I think we did. 🤠," Jim Ross shared.

Check out Ross' tweet below:

It remains to be seen where Jim Ross will make his next announcement following his new deal with AEW.

