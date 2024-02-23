AEW personality says that his job was to make Triple H a 'villain'

AEW personality Jim Ross recently shared the reasons behind his memorable calls on Triple H during his time in WWF/WWE.

During the Attitude Era, Triple H emerged as a prominent villain, and it was the legendary commentator Jim Ross who delivered some of the most iconic lines on The Game. Ross' strong disapproval of Triple H elevated him to become the top heel in the business at that time.

In a recent response to a video featuring his commentary on Triple H, Jim Ross acknowledged his role in making villains detested. He emphasized their success in achieving that goal, particularly with Triple H.

"My job was to make villains despised. I hope we succeeded with @TripleH. I think we did. 🤠," Jim Ross shared.

What the future has in store for the legendary commentator remains to be seen.

Jim Ross recently provided a health update

Jim Ross has been the voice of AEW programming since joining the company in 2019. However, he has been temporarily absent lately due to undergoing cancer surgery on his right hip.

Fortunately, there is a positive update as the 72-year-old commentator shared that he had been discharged from the rehab facility. Despite using a cane, Ross mentioned that his mended hip was responding well. Ending on an optimistic note, he expressed excitement about what the future holds for him in AEW.

"First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility! Using a cane for now. Improving daily. Broken hip responding well. Excited for my future with @AEW! 🤠🙏," Jim Ross shared.

Even at his current age, Jim Ross continues to stand out as one of the best commentators in the industry. However, given the increasing workload, it becomes imperative for AEW to utilize him judiciously to make the most of his exceptional talents.

What is your all-time favorite Jim Ross moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

