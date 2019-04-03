AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer signs 'most lucrative commentary contract ever' with AEW

AEW have signed Jim Ross

What’s the story?

After it was confirmed that Jim Ross would be leaving WWE when his contract expired on March 29th, AEW have announced the signing of the Hall of Famer less than a week later.

In case you didn’t know…

Jim Ross has been with the WWE on and off since 1993, most recently returning at WrestleMania 33 to call the match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. He had signed a two-year deal which expired at the end of March.

Jim Ross recently hinted that he was on his way to All Elite Wrestling with the announcement that his time at WWE had come to an end on his show, The Ross Report, featuring AEW's Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes.

I still want to play the game, I still want to stay busy. I will not be returning to WWE after the 29th of March. I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and that possibility. So, I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved.

The heart of the matter

AEW today sent out a press release confirming the signing of Jim Ross, boasting it to be the most lucrative deal in commentary history. The deal runs for three years and Ross will also take on the role of Senior Advisor. Ross will make his AEW debut at their first ever pay-per-view - Double or Nothing.

Press release from AEW announcing Jim Ross has signed the most lucrative deal in commentary history and he's joining as a Senior Advisor pic.twitter.com/jxUVeMIdeH — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 3, 2019

You can also see more from AEW on Ross signing below.

AEW - The Road to Double or Nothing - Episode 10

AEW staff builds the broadcast team and the GOAT shows up...https://t.co/RMatk2yXWv#AEW #AllEliteWrestling #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/I5KSlRxavl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 3, 2019

What’s next?

Jim Ross will debut with AEW at Double or Nothing on May 25th. Stay tuned for more.

