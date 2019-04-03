×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer signs 'most lucrative commentary contract ever' with AEW

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
262   //    03 Apr 2019, 21:58 IST

AEW have signed Jim Ross
AEW have signed Jim Ross

What’s the story?

After it was confirmed that Jim Ross would be leaving WWE when his contract expired on March 29th, AEW have announced the signing of the Hall of Famer less than a week later.

In case you didn’t know…

Jim Ross has been with the WWE on and off since 1993, most recently returning at WrestleMania 33 to call the match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. He had signed a two-year deal which expired at the end of March.

Jim Ross recently hinted that he was on his way to All Elite Wrestling with the announcement that his time at WWE had come to an end on his show, The Ross Report, featuring AEW's Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes.

I still want to play the game, I still want to stay busy. I will not be returning to WWE after the 29th of March. I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and that possibility. So, I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved.

 

The heart of the matter

AEW today sent out a press release confirming the signing of Jim Ross, boasting it to be the most lucrative deal in commentary history. The deal runs for three years and Ross will also take on the role of Senior Advisor. Ross will make his AEW debut at their first ever pay-per-view - Double or Nothing.

You can also see more from AEW on Ross signing below.

Advertisement

What’s next?

Jim Ross will debut with AEW at Double or Nothing on May 25th. Stay tuned for more.

What do you think about Jim Ross signing with AEW? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Jim Ross
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE/AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jim Ross shoots on potential AEW role and WWE 2K games 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jim Ross needs to go to AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: WWE superstar's contract expires; AEW move teased
RELATED STORY
4 wrestlers All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could sign in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Former WWE Superstars who have been approached by AEW
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who may switch to AEW
RELATED STORY
5 WWE stars that AEW could target
RELATED STORY
3 Lucrative ways WWE could rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing for AEW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us