Jim Ross provides a major health update amid AEW absence

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has provided some updates on himself as he has been dealing with some health issues recently. He revealed that he was making great progress in his recovery.

The legendary commentator shared a few weeks ago that he had just undergone cancer surgery on his right hip. He mentioned it had been successful and thanked everyone for their support. This and other health reasons have been the reason why he has only been sporadically seen working commentary for AEW.

Earlier today on Twitter, Jim Ross revealed that it was his first day out of the rehab facility, and he was enjoying himself. He also mentioned that he was using a cane, but there were improvements in his condition. He then mentioned how he looked forward to his future with AEW.

"First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility! Using a cane for now. Improving daily. Broken hip responding well. Excited for my future with @AEW!" Ross tweeted.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reveals Tony Khan approved him working on Sting's final match

A month ago, Jim Ross asked whether he would attend Sting's final match at Revolution on March 3.

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had asked permission from Tony Khan if he could be part of the commentary team for the match. He got the go-signal already from the AEW President.

“I mentioned that (calling Sting’s last match at Revolution) to Tony Khan last night. He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Some reports mentioned that Ross' contract with AEW ended on February 14th. While there have been no new ones confirming his re-signing, working on Sting's retirement match on March 3rd would mean he was still with the promotion. Looking at his latest message, this seems to be the case, and he's looking forward to his continued time with AEW.

How do you feel about Sting's retirement match at Revolution coming up? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE