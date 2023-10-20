Tony Schiavone describes change in WWE Legend's look over the years after recent AEW appearance

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke about a WWE Hall of Famer's appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat who made some appearances in All Elite Wrestling recently.

Speaking on "What Happened When," Tony Schiavone appreciated the career of Ricky Steamboat and talked about his time in the Mid-Atlantic Territory before signing with WWE and later WCW.

"With the exception of grey hair, he looks pretty much the same," Schiavone said of Steamboat. "He was a phenomenal star in the Mid-Atlantic. Even though fans remember him more as Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat — WrestleMania III against Randy Savage and then coming to work for WCW — this [Mid-Atlantic] is where he made his name. Ric Flair is the man he made his name with. Everybody thinks of his '89 series with Flair but there were so many phenomenal matches that fans on a national basis, or even regional basis, never saw — unless you went to the Greensboro Coliseum." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Tony Schiavone reacts to Sting's retirement announcement on AEW Dynamite

AEW veteran Sting is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the business. The veteran had an incredible run in WCW and many of his matches were called by current AEW commentator Tony Schiavone.

This past week on Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Sting was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and the legend revealed that he will be retiring at Revolution 2024.

Tony Schiavone also posted a heartfelt message on Twitter saying that he was thrilled to be along with Sting in his illustrious career:

"It is a tremendous thrill for me to be a small part of the career of Sting. There’s never been a finer person for me to have worked with all these years. From the time he first stepped in the studios of TBS back in 1987 to his retirement announcement in Texas on Dynamite, I am proud to be along for the ride. Oh, by the way…IT’S STIIIIIIIIIIING!!!!!" Tony Schiavone shared.

