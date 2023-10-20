Tony Schiavone sends a heartfelt message to Sting after retirement announcement 

AEW star Sting is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the business. When The Icon was in the middle of his fantastic run in World Championship Wrestling, Tony Schiavone was present as a commentator in the company.

This week on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Sting, where The Icon made a huge announcement that he will be retiring on the 2024 Revolution.

Later, Tony Schiavone posted a heartfelt message on Twitter saying that he was thrilled to be along with Sting in his career.

"It is a tremendous thrill for me to be a small part of the career of Sting. There’s never been a finer person for me to have worked with all these years. From the time he first stepped in the studios of TBS back in 1987 to his retirement announcement in Texas on Dynamite, I am proud to be along for the ride. Oh, by the way…IT’S STIIIIIIIIIIING!!!!!" Tony Schiavone shared.

Tony Schiavone and Sting have known each other since 1987. After WCW got shut down, they both reunited at AEW in 2020.

Dave Meltzer on Sting retiring for the 'fourth' time

On this week's Dynamite, Sting announced that he will be competing in his last match at Revolution 2024. This announcement has shaken the wrestling business.

Many fans on Twitter are pointing out that this will be the fourth time The Vigilante will be retiring. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio said that he retired multiple times before, and this will be his last.

"When WCW went down, he essentially retired, then he did shows here and there for Dixie Carter. And then one year it was pretty much that's it, so he was done. So that was an expected retirement, this was the second one."

Meltzer went on:

"Third one would've been the Hall of Fame speech in WWE, where he retired because of the medical issue, his neck and spinal synopsis and everything. This is the real retirement he's been talking about this for a long time, I'm thinking last year, he was talking about it last year, he was talking about it beginning of this year that it's not far off." [19:20 - 20:28]

Sting will be notably remembered after his retirement due to his illustrious career.

