Sting's AEW retirement is actually his fourth, but will it be the "real" one? Dave Meltzer comments

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer shed light on Sting's recent retirement announcement and speculated whether he will actually hang up his boots.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has had a legendary wrestling career and has been in the business for the past several decades. It's hard to believe that he is an active in-ring competitor even in his 60s. However, The Icon's retirement is just over the horizon, as he announced that the AEW Revolution PPV next year will be his last match.

Nonetheless, fans still have a doubt in mind, considering the 64-year-old legend has retired before as well. Meanwhile, speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that The Stinger actually retired three times before, and this will be his fourth, and Meltzer believes this will be his actual.

"When WCW went down, he essentially retired, then he did shows here and there for Dixie Carter. And then one year it was pretty much that's it, so he was done. So that was an expected retirement, this was the second one."

He further noted:

Third one would've been the Hall of Fame speech in WWE, where he retired because of the medical issue, his neck and spinal synopsis and everything. This is the real retirement he's been talking about this for a long time, I'm thinking last year, he was talking about it last year, he was talking about it beginning of this year that it's not far off." [From 19:20 to 20:28]

Sting publicly announced his retirement years ago as well

Back in 2014, The Stinger made his surprising WWE debut, and fans were pumped up for what's next. He wrestled Triple H in his first big match at WrestleMania 31 in a losing effort. Later, The Icon challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Title at Night of Champions but failed to win it as well.

During his match against Rollins, The Vigilante suffered an injury that forced him to announce retirement at the WWE Hall of Fame 2016. Nevertheless, The Icon had another run with AEW after recovery, which is also coming to an end. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Stinger in his last days as a performer.

