Wrestling legend reveals why Darby Allin is a bigger star after losing to CM Punk

Tony Schiavone opened up about CM Punk vs. Darby Allin from AEW's All Out pay-per-view in a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Schiavone pointed out how the former WWE Superstar elevated Allin's career despite inflicting the loss.

CM Punk's victory was not well received by a certain group of people as they thought AEW and Punk not letting Darby go over was bad for business. Many believed that a victory for Darby would go a long way in establishing him as a top star in the company.

Tony Schiavone, however, believed that Punk elevated Darby's career by working with him. He said:

"I know there are a lot of trolls on here, as they are on social media because they are gonna say, 'CM Punk put Darby over.' No, he didn’t. 'CM Punk beat Darby.' It's not about wins or losses. It's not, it's about making stars and CM Punk made Darby an even bigger star. He elevated Darby’s career that night. These veterans and known stars coming in and working with our younger talents is making everybody better. It’s not about wins or losses anymore," said Schiavone.

Punk's first AEW appearance was one of the most incredible segments in recent memory. The Best in the World returned to the business after seven years and defeated Allin at All Out, which marked his in-ring debut for AEW.

Was Darby Allin's career affected after getting defeated by CM Punk?

Heading into AEW All Out, fans knew that CM Punk was destined to win his match against Darby Allin. But they were unsure how a defeat for Allin would affect his career.

However, the match turned out to be a win-win situation for both superstars. Punk won his debut match in Chicago to start off his career at AEW. Whereas, Allin was praised for the way he performed throughout the match.

Darby Allin had the best spots in the match and was fearless in showcasing his moves. After the bout, Punk and Allin shook hands to show the mutual respect that the duo had for each other.

AEW fans have stood behind Allin since his defeat at All Out and they have been chanting his name in the past few weeks showing great affection towards the young sensation.

Do you agree with Tony Schiavone that the loss against CM Punk did more good to Darby Allin than bad? What did you make of the highly anticipated bout at All Out 2021? Let us know in the comments section below!

