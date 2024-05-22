Tony Schiavone doesn’t think 4-time WWE Champion will ‘go quietly in the night’ despite retirement rumors

Tony Schiavone has worked with some of the most popular wrestlers in the WCW, WWE, ECW, and now AEW. The 66-year-old recently reacted to the rumors related to the retirement of one of the biggest names on the Jacksonville-based company's roster.

The wrestler in question is former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon recently revealed he had limited time as a full-time wrestler. Reports suggested Danielson might look to leave AEW in October this year.

Schiavone recently spoke on the What Happened When podcast and weighed in on the idea of the former four-time WWE Champion leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

''But that’s the way he [Bryan Danielson] is; that’s what he does. I know he said this would be his last year wrestling. I’m not so sure. I don’t think he’s gonna go quietly in the night. I just don’t!” he said. [H/T: ewrestlingnews.com]

During the conversation, the veteran suggested that the upcoming pay-per-view in October, WrestleDream, could be a fitting farewell location for the former AEW World Champion.

Jack Perry disrespects Tony Schiavone on Dynamite by pouring a drink on the latter's head

Jack Perry, who returned to AEW TV last month, disrespected veteran commentator Tony Schiavone on last week's edition of Dynamite.

It all happened during a Young Bucks match on Dynamite. Perry joined Tony Schiavone on commentary, and The Scapegoat frequently picked on the commentator for not giving enough respect to the EVPs of the company. Later, Jungle Boy poured Wooooo! Energy Drink on Schiavone's head.

Perry will team up with The Young Bucks (Nicholas and Matthew Jackson) and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to take on Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Darby Allin) in the Anarchy in The Arena Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend.

It will be interesting to see if Team AEW manages to overcome a rampaging Team Elite at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on May 26.