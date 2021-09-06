"There has never been a greater time to be a wrestling fan" - Tony Schiavone shares his thoughts following AEW All Out

AEW announcer and senior producer Tony Schiavone recently took to Twitter to shower praise on AEW following All Out. Schiavone believes that the current era of professional wrestling is one of the best the business has ever seen.

Following the success of AEW's third pay-per-view of the year, fans have praised the promotion for putting on a stacked show. From top to bottom, the card was loaded with several surprises. Tony Schiavone had a special seat for the show, as he called the action from the AEW broadcast table alongside Jim Ross and Excalibur.

After the show concluded, the wrestling veteran took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the event.

"I am so proud of our company; so excited to be part of this great era," wrote Schiavone. "There has never been a greater time to be a wrestling fan than RIGHT NOW. Hope everyone had a great time tonight."

I am so proud of our company; so excited to be part of this great era. There has never been a greater time to be a wrestling fan than RIGHT NOW. Hope everyone had a great time tonight @AEW #AEWAllOut — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) September 6, 2021

The event has garnered a great deal of traction online as #AEWAllOut trended worldwide on Twitter last night. Wrestlers across various promotions have reacted to the event, and they have had nothing but positive things to say about AEW.

AEW All Out featured multiple memorable moments

Heading into AEW All Out, the internet was flooded with rumors of multiple former WWE stars possibly signing with AEW. Those rumors soon became reality, as AEW pulled out all the stops for arguably their biggest event of all time.

The first surprise came in the form of Minoru Suzuki, who made his AEW debut after Jon Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima. The Japanese Legend proceeded to attack Moxley and laid him out with a Gotch-Style Piledriver. The two stars are now set to face each other in Cincinnati on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

The next shocking moment was the arrival of Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott). Soho was the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale, and won the match to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

The last two surprises came in quick succession. Following Christian Cage's bout with Kenny Omega, the Super Elite attacked Cage. Jurassic Express attempted to save him, but they were outnumbered. Help seemingly arrived in the form of Adam Cole, who entered the ring and came face-to-face with The Super Elite. But he then turned heel by delivering a crushing superkick to Jungle Boy.

Fortunately for the fans, that wasn't the end of the show. Bryan Danielson also made his AEW debut and proceeded to attack the Elite and run them off to conclude the show in an unforgettable way.

What are your thoughts on AEW All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Colin Tessier