Tony Schiavone makes bold prediction about Sting’s farewell match in AEW

Sting is gearing up to wrap up a historic wrestling career at AEW Revolution in March 2024. Long-time veteran Tony Schiavone believes it would be a big night for the Jacksonville-based company.

As it is well known, Sting announced in November 2023 that he would be wrestling his final match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Many have speculated that he would team up with his ally, Darby Allin, against The Young Bucks. Regardless of whoever he faces, Tony Schiavone made a massive prediction for The Stinger's final night.

During a recent appearance on What Happened When, he stated that AEW Revolution would attract about 15-17,000 fans, with most of them flocking over to the Greensboro Coliseum to watch The Icon perform for the last time.

"I think we are going to have just about every seat sold out that can be sold out because, you know, we've got the big screen, and there's obviously some seats that will have to be blocked because of production. But I think we are going to have over 15, maybe like 17000 in there... It's going to be one of the biggest crowds that I've ever been part of in Greensboro," Schiavone said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The WWE Hall of Famer has been a renowned figure in the industry, so Tony's prediction could very well come true.

Long-time veteran shared honest opinion about Sting's final match at AEW Revolution

Many people have given their take on Sting's final appearance inside the squared circle. One of them is a man who has shared the ring with him several times.

The veteran in question is Jeff Jarrett. On his My World podcast, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion acknowledged The Franchise's amazing career in the wrestling world, breaking away from his onscreen heel persona in AEW.

"I'm really happy for Steve Borden [Sting's real name]. The career that he's had is amazing. You just kind of think about the journey and how it's ending in Greensboro. Onscreen and off, Steve always stayed true to Steve. So I just couldn't be happier for the guy that he's getting to go out in this kind of manner, and he's definitely getting his flowers."

With only a month left before his retirement, it would be interesting to see which superstars get the privilege to have the last dance with one of the greatest in-ring performers in The Stinger.

