Tony Schiavone makes a bold statement about Tony Khan

Tony Schiavone spoke with Lucha Libre Online‘s Michael Morales Torres and discussed various topics about AEW.

Schiavone had a bold statement to make about AEW President Tony Khan. Schiavone explained during the interview why Tony Khan should be the winner if someone decides to give out a "Booker of the Year" award.

"Let me talk about the creative process. As you know, Tony Khan is the man who's in charge of the creative process. He has done a tremendous job. I've often said many times that if someone's going to give out a, quote unquote, ‘Booker of the Year’ award, it needs to go to Tony, because he puts together that show and he also has the input of course of our EVPs like The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody."

(A special thanks to Lucha Libre Online for the quotes used above)

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone have been sharing the screen on a regular basis lately

Tony Schiavone's career was revitalized when AEW came into being. He got the gig of an announcer and is doing an excellent job.

A while ago, AEW kicked off an angle with IMPACT Wrestling. Ever since then, both Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan have appeared in a bunch of paid ads on IMPACT Wrestling TV, with the duo taking shots at the promotion on various occasions.

El legendario comentarista en inglés, @tonyschiavone24 , revela las diferencias entre AEW, WCW y WWF. En adición nos habla sobre quién será la próxima gran súper estrella en AEW, el proceso creativo en AEW y mucho más.



Entrevista: https://t.co/mMeDJQT1hy



Arte: @DGLuisCottes pic.twitter.com/B6F4BuTBVa — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Tony Khan was instrumental in producing the entire Brodie Lee tribute special of AEW Dynamite following his tragic passing. The AEW President didn't sleep for 48 straight hours during the production, and his hard work definitely showed when all was said and done. He has been heavily involved in the production aspect of AEW, and many fans would agree with Schiavone that Tony Khan has done a tremendous job.

Do you agree with Tony Schiavone when he says that Tony Khan deserves a "Booker of the Year" award? Sound off in the comment section!