Tony Schiavone makes an embarrassing botch on AEW Collision

Experienced commentator Tony Schiavone made an embarrassing botch on AEW Collision tonight. It was so bad that Nigel McGuinness had to correct him live on television.

The 67-year-old is one of the most experienced commentators in the wrestling industry, renowned worldwide for his work. He is also the voice of AEW, having become synonymous with the company.

However, even he, with his level of experience, slips up from time to time, and that happened on the latest episode of AEW Collision. In the backstage area, Lance Archer and Brian Cage were seen attacking Jon Cruz and others.

While they were attacking, Tony Schiavone mistakenly called Lance Archer as Lance Storm, the wrestling veteran from the 90s. Nigel McGuinness caught wind of it and immediately corrected Schiavone in what turned out to be a hilarious segment.

This is not something that happens often. Instead, it's a rare event, and Tony Schiavone himself will laugh it off. It will be interesting to see if Lance Archer has anything to say about this, especially since he is very active on social media. Archer and Cage have a new member in The Don Callis Family, and that is none other than Mark Davis.

