Tony Schiavone makes an unfortunate botch on AEW TV

The December 6 edition of AEW Dynamite was live from Montreal. The second bout of the night featured Swerve Strickland battling against Mark Briscoe. During the match, commentator Tony Shiavone made a major mistake on live TV.

While commentating, Schiavone stated "atheletes in WCW," instead of AEW. This wasn't the first time commentators have botched their commentary. In fact, just last week, Tony had a similar miss when he botched the name of a move.

Tony Schiavone was on the commentary booth of WCW for majority of his career, which could probably explain the fumble.

Swerve Strickland picked up the victory in this bout against Briscoe. Now, on the Continental Classics table, Swerve has obtained nine points, while Mark hasn't won any match yet. This has now made it impossible for the latter to have any chance of winning the tournament. The latter will still compete in the tournament though and complete his scheduled matches.

After the match, it was announced that Strickland will face Jon Moxley on next week's Dynamite. Fans cannot wait for this match as both the stars have nine points each in the tournament.

The main event of the night will feature Christian Cage defending his TNT Championship against Adam Copeland in a much anticipated match.

