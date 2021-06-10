Tony Schiavone on why Mark Henry's reveal at AEW Double or Nothing was so short

One of the biggest surprises coming out of AEW Double or Nothing was the debut of "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the latest stars who has signed with All Elite Wrestling. He will be a backstage coach and an analyst for the upcoming show AEW Rampage.

But the introduction of Mark Henry was the source of some confusion. Henry only walked out onto the stage, where he briefly waved before he returned to the back. Many fans questioned why this exciting debut barely got any time on the show.

Speaking on his podcast, What Happened When, Tony Schiavone revealed the original plan for Mark Henry's debut at Double or Nothing and why it was cut for time.

"Tony [Khan] told me, 'No, [Mark Henry is] going to be with us, you're going to introduce him' and we had a five-minute interview we were going to do, which had to be cut because the show was running long," Schiavone explained. "[Henry] just walked out, as people saw, and we did our interview on Dynamite. I went to the trailer to talk to Mark and said, 'Tony told me what we're going to say, do you know what we're talking about?' He said, 'I always know what we're talking about.' 'You got it buddy!' When he walked out, he pointed to his watch and was telling me, wrap it the f*** up because we're short on time."

Mark Henry's AEW Dynamite debut was also brief

After his arrival at the pay-per-view, Henry made his AEW Dynamite later that week. But this appearance was cut off by Vickie Guerrero and the debuting Andrade El Idolo.

It will be interesting to see what the plan is for Mark Henry in the future; during his short appearance on AEW Dynamite, he made it quite clear that his in-ring career isn't over.

If Henry returns to the ring, he could compete in a few dream matches in AEW.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Colin Tessier