Tony Schiavone reveals former WCW champion has been working for AEW for six months

AEW employs many legends of the wrestling business, from WWE Hall of Famers to WCW legends and event ECW veterans. Legendary commentator Tony Schiavone recently revealed that former WCW World Tag Team Champion Scotty Riggs has been working for All Elite Wrestling for half a year.

Scotty Riggs was a staple of the lower mid-card in WCW, and his crowning achievement came when he and Buff Bagwell (as American Males) won the World Tag Team Championship from Harlem Heat in September 1995. Unfortunately, they only held the titles for nine days before dropping them back to Booker T & Stevie Ray.

Scotty would go on to join Raven's Flock before ultimately being released in 1999. He later signed with ECW and competed on the independent scene until his retirement in 2009. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Conrad Thompson revealed that he had seen Riggs backstage at AEW Dynamite, prompting Tony Schiavone to casually mention that he had been working for AEW for six months:

"Yeah, behind the scenes Scotty's been with us for, gosh, over six months," Schiavone said. "And I think it's great that Tony [Khan] and Kosha [Irby] and the company gave him a job, let him work for us. Scotty really battled through, as I think most of you guys know if you've watched all the stuff about him on the internet." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

AEW's Tony Schiavone on why Jim Ross and Jesse Ventura don't get along

Backstage heat has been a normal occurrence between wrestlers throughout the industry's history, but it's rare to hear about commentators having beef. Tony Schiavone recently explained why Jim Ross and Jesse "The Body" Ventura didn't get along.

Ross and Ventura briefly worked together in WCW from 1992-93, but after JR made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 9, Ventura took a jab at him, upsetting the legendary commentator. Tony Schiavone also noted that, despite Jim Ross' long tenure in the company, WCW paid The Body more when he joined in 1992:

"I do remember he and Jesse just did not get along. Because when Jesse came to work for WCW and was working with JR on Saturday night, Jesse was making more money than JR. And that pi**ed JR off from what I remember. And so JR didn’t take too kindly to it, and that’s why the animosity brewed and bubbled over between the two," Schiavone said.

Ventura recently made a special return to WWE commentary. Meanwhile, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone are back together in AEW, where they have both expressed the desire to finish their illustrious careers.

