Tony Schiavone comments on potential release date for an AEW streaming service

AEW color commentator Tony Schiavone recently revealed that AEW is planning for its own streaming service. Tony stated that the potential release date for the service may be some time in 2022.

During a recent episode of Ask Tony Live! on AdFreeShows, AEW Announcer Tony Schiavone disclosed that AEW might be planning to introduce a streaming service.

The AEW Color commentator also gave details about some of the conversations he had with WarnerMedia employees. He stated that Warner Media is trying to stream AEW on HBO Max in the future.

"I think we're going to see a streaming service -- This is my thought, I don't know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there's going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022. So I think it's going to come up very, very soon. I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that work in Warner Media that have nothing to do with AEW and told me that -- They said, 'You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max.' HBO Max has all these different -- They have DC. I remember asking someone in the front office, not Tony, I said, 'Are we going to be on HBO Max?' They said, 'Doubt it, until they want to come up with a lot more money.' So I think we're going to end up getting our own streaming service," Tony Schiavone said. (H/T: Fightful Select)

AEW earned a whopping $175 million after selling its broadcasting rights to WarnerMedia. Both Rampage and Dynamite are aired live on TNT on different days. However, from 2022 onwards, the shows will be moved to TBS while the pay-per-views will continue airing on TNT.

The promotion will benefit a lot if they can pull off an exclusive streaming service. Wrestling fans will happily pay for it as they can access AEW shows anytime, anywhere.

Tony Schiavone discusses his relationship with Dr. Britt Baker.

Coming back to the AEW commentator, Tony Schiavone is known for his close friendship with Dr. Britt Baker. He recently stated that he was a father figure to her. Schiavone added that Adam Cole asked him to take care of Baker on the road:

"When Adam Cole was not with us, he had gotten in touch with me on a regular basis. He said, ‘Make sure that Britt is okay, that she’s not in trouble, that she doesn’t… anything bad happens to her…’ So I kinda was like her substitute dad in many ways on the road," Tony Schiavone said.

In late September, Tony Schiavone and Adam Cole had an on-screen altercation at AEW Dynamite. The latter revealed that he wasn't happy with the broadcaster sticking around with his girlfriend.

He further threatened Tony to stay away from her or else he would have to face the consequences. This segment established Adam Cole as a nasty heel and suited right into the heel faction The Elite. However, it is good to know everything is going well between them behind the scenes.

