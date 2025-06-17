"Tony told him to delete it," "He's a fake tough guy" - Fans erupt as top star makes a shocking remark after lawsuit against Jon Moxley and AEW

A major star posted a controversial message on social media after Jon Moxley and Tony Khan were served with a legal notice. The AEW President and World Champion have found themselves in a problematic situation. An AEW crew member was injured due to the alleged carelessness of the Puryevor of Violence.

The incident occurred in May 2023 when Jon Moxley was battling Kenny Omega in a steel cage match on an episode of Dynamite. During the match, Moxley grabbed a screwdriver and shoved AEW crew member Christopher Dispensa at ringside. The latter allegedly took a hard fall and was injured. After over two years, he has sued Moxley and AEW for the former's actions.

Ricochet, one of the most active stars on social media, took to X/Twitter and posted a controversial take on the lawsuit situation involving Christopher Dispensa, Moxley, and Tony Khan. However, he immediately deleted the controversial tweet.

Take a look at the screenshot of the tweet:

Ricochet's deleted tweet [Source: ITR Wrestling's X]

Fans recently guessed that the One and Only star deleted the tweet because Tony Khan told him to do so. Many also criticized him for posting such a message during a delicate situation. Some also suggested that the entire AEW roster should be media-trained.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Ricochet's now-deleted tweet [Source: @MakaveliDTA's X replies]

Disco Inferno shared his take on Jon Moxley's legal issue

AEW, Jon Moxley, and Tony Khan have recently come under fire after the lawsuit filed by Christopher Dispensa. Many fans and veterans have been sharing their take on the situation.

Disco Inferno recently took to X/Twitter and claimed that writing a check would close the case.

"Open and shut case. I imagine they will just write this guy a check and be done with it," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the legal battle involving Moxley and AEW.

