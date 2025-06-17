Jon Moxley and AEW get sued for a serious reason, veteran reacts: "Open and shut case"

A wrestling veteran reacted to the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and the company getting sued by a crew member. The veteran claimed it was an open-and-shut case.

Jon Moxley and AEW got sued by a long-time crew member, Christopher Dispensa, for an incident that occurred on an episode of Dynamite in May 2023. Moxley shoved the crew member to the ground during a steel cage match against Kenny Omega. The lawsuit was filed on May 30 in the Wayne County Circuit.

Meanwhile, WCW veteran Disco Inferno expressed his views on the lawsuit filed against Moxley and the Tony Khan-led promotion. Disco reacted to the news on X/Twitter and claimed that the said lawsuit will be an open and shut case after the company writes a check to the crew member, Christopher Dispensa:

"Open and shut case. I imagine they will just write this guy a check and be done with it."

According to a recent report, people in AEW don't believe that Moxley has any discipline issues. It was also said that the world champion is highly respected behind the scenes and is considered a locker room leader.

Jon Moxley has been announced for a grand multi-man match this week

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion for more than seven months with help from his Death Riders and The Young Bucks recently. At Dynasty 2025, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made their surprise return and helped Moxley retain his World title against Swerve Strickland.

The Young Bucks teamed with Death Riders at Double or Nothing in the Anarchy in the Arena as well. Meanwhile, The Bucks will team with Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta against the team of Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and The Opps this Wednesday on AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

It remains to be seen what transpires in the 10-man tag team encounter this Wednesday.

