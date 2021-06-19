"Too woke" - AEW star defends Cody Rhodes over LGBTQ controversy 

AEW star Nyla Rose recently defended Cody Rhodes over his LGBTQ-themed T-shirt controversy, saying fans could get a little too judgmental at times.

As part of Pride Month, Cody launched a for-charity T-Shirt, with his picture imprinted on it. The proceeds from the sales went towards an organization working to protect transgender rights.

However, fans slammed the AEW star for not making Rose or Sonny Kiss the face of the initiative, as they are representatives of the community.

In a chat with Yahoo Sports, Nyla Rose opined that fans are too woke these days and tend to overlook a few things. The former AEW Women's Champion stated that Cody was an ally of the LGBTQ community and had only the best intentions.

“People tend to be a little too woke a lot of times and overlook a lot of things,” Rose said. “Cody’s an ally and he wants to go out there and do good. How can you hate on someone who wants to do good because it isn’t how you want it to be done? That’s absolutely silly. Cody actually asked me about the charity, so I did my research and due diligence and said absolutely and we agreed it was a great place for the proceeds to go to. To have someone like Cody, Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes back me and see me as a person first, it means the world to me.”

The AEW star also revealed that Cody discussed the initiative well in advance with her and that she gave her approval only after thorough research.

Nyla Rose is expected to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship

Nyla Rose has emerged as the imminent challenger for the new AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker.

During Baker's championship ceremony to celebrate her title win over Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, Rose decided to make her intentions clear.

The former two-time Women's Champion made quick work of Leyla Hirsch on last week's AEW Dynamite, and now her sights are well set on becoming a three-time champion.

Do you agree with Nyla Rose's thoughts on the Cody Rhodes controversy? Do you think Rose could become a three-time AEW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

