"Took it to the extreme" - WWE veteran shares his thoughts on The Elite's match against major AEW stars on Dynamite

On this week's special New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite was featured in one of the marquee matches on the show. The faction wrestled the Death Triangle in the sixth match of their best-of-seven series. WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer recently shared his thoughts about the match.

The sixth bout between Kenny Omega's faction and the Death Triangle was a Falls Count Anywhere match. Both teams did not wait to enter the ring and began to brawl with each other backstage as they fought their way toward the squared circle.

Nearing the match's end, Pac locked in the Brutalizer submission maneuver on Matt Jackson. Simultaneously, Kenny Omega hit the One-winged Angel on Rey Fenix from the top of a podium onto a couple of tables and pinned him to clinch the victory for The Elite.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer praised both The Elite and the Death Triangle for their performances. He mentioned that the overall match was exciting to watch and was glad to see both teams take it to the extreme.

“Exciting! again added to this feud. Started in the back. If I could add an old-school pun, took it to the extreme. A lot of crazy a** maneuvers, dives off-of balconies and stuff. I love when then it finally breaks out into the live audience, you hear that eruption for what they’re seeing and then the big a** dive off the top rope," Tommy Dreamer said. [00:30 - 00:55]

Tommy Dreamer was fascinated by the way The Elite won the match

While speaking on the same podcast, the ECW veteran praised Kenny Omega and everyone involved for their unique finish to the match. Dreamer believed that the finish had some drama that got fans more invested in the feud.

"One guy’s trapped in a move and then Omega hits the One-winged Angel off of the ramp through a table and gets the pin before his partner is going to tap out. It added to some drama, added to some suspense and the live audience, you get split, how you’re watching it but at home you get to see everything,” [01:00 - 01:21]

The scores are even at three wins per team, and the deciding match will take place on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first-ever Escalera De La Muerte trios match in the promotion.

