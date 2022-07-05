"You're one of our best friends" - Top AEW Champion drafts an emotional message for Hangman Page

Matt Jackson recently wrote a message to Hangman Page to seemingly settle their issues. However, the AEW World Tag Team Champion deleted the text instead of sending it to Page.

Last year, Page distanced himself from his The Elite teammates (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). The Anxious Millennial Cowboy had an AEW World Title feud with Omega, with the Bucks siding with the latter.

During Full Gear 2021, Matt nodded at Page to hit the Buckshot Lariat on Omega to win the world championship. Months ago, the Jackson brothers stepped away from Page and new associate Adam Cole's title feud.

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson texted Hangman to seemingly settle their issues. However, after completing the message, the former immediately deleted it instead of pressing the send button.

Here's the text message:

“Hey man. I think it's time we talk. Can we just forget about the last couple of years? You're one of our best friends and I feel like we just need to have one conversation. It can fix all of this. I love you dude,” Matt wrote. [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the latest episode here:

Matt deleting the message left many to speculate whether Jackson and The Elite were ready to mend fences with Page. With both sides still maintaining their distance, it will be interesting to see if they will eventually reunite somewhere down the line.

Nick and Matt Jackson said becoming two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions was special

In an episode of Being the Elite last month, Nick and Matt Jackson reacted to becoming the first-ever two-time tag team champions.

Matt claimed their title win was historic and clarified that they weren't injured following the match.

"That was really special for me and my brother to be up there and to become the first 2-time AEW tag team champions. Just proud and happy. Felt like we had a great match. We aren't hurt, most importantly. We can come home to our families in one piece."

Last Friday on Rampage, the Young Bucks retained their titles against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi. After defeating the Japanese stars, it will be interesting to see who will be the next challengers for the Jackson brothers' tag team championship.

