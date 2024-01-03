Top AEW champion is the modern-day version of Dusty Rhodes, says Ortiz

AEW star Ortiz recently compared a top champion to WCW Legend Dusty Rhodes. The star in question is Eddie Kingston.

Ortiz and Eddie Kingston have been former tag team partners with their association beginning in IMPACT Wrestling. The duo briefly allied in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In January 2023, Kingston turned on his partner during their feud with House of Black.

While speaking on The Shining Wizard podcast, Ortiz discussed that Eddie Kingston's work resembled WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

"Everyone that knew Eddie or if you’ve seen Eddie on the independents and just any wrestlers that’s shared a locker room with him and just seen him do a promo and just seen him have one of those matches, we all knew who he was and just the rest of the world needed to be exposed to that. I’ve said it to him, he doesn’t like the reference but, he’s almost like our generation’s Dusty Rhodes. He’s the everyday guy, you know what I mean?"

He also said that he enjoyed The Mad King's work.

"He’s the blue-collar guy. He’s legit that guy and it’s just, his promos make you believe. No matter what, you know it’s coming from a place that’s real and then just him being my friend, on top of me actually just being a fan of his work, it was really awesome man," Ortiz said. [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Eddie Kingston won the AEW's Continental Classics tournament

At the World End pay-per-view, Eddie Kingston battled against Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament.

This was a hard-hitting match where Kingston defied all the odds and defeated the tournament's dominant star, Jon Moxley, to become the first-ever AEW Continental Champion.

This was the first time the Mad King pinned the former AEW World Champion in the promotion.

