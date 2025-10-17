  • home icon
Top AEW champion sends a message ahead of huge title match at WrestleDream: "Chapter 5"

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:27 GMT
WrestleDream 2025 poster
WrestleDream 2025 is promising to be an exciting PPV (Image credit: allelitewrestling.com)

A top AEW champion is set to defend his title at WrestleDream 2025. Ahead of this match, he has sent a message to the fans.

Kyle Fletcher has been having an incredible year since he joined The Don Callis Family. Apart from picking up notable wins against some of the best in the business, like Will Ospreay, The Protostar also managed to win the TNT Championship. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with The Conglomeration. He defended his title against Orange Cassidy on the 1st October episode of Dynamite, and then he defended it against Kyle O'Reilly the following week. Now, he will be defending the TNT Title against Mark Briscoe at WrestleDream 2025. These two men have faced each other in four singles matches with the score tied at 2-2. This will be their fifth singles contest.

Ahead of this match, Kyle Fletcher took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"Chapter 5 TNT V6 Tomorrow"

Check out his tweet here:

AEW star Kyle Fletcher issues a warning to Kenny Omega

Kyle Fletcher has proven himself to be no slouch in the ring. He has been able to hold his own against some of the best in the industry. Joining hands with Don Callis has only done wonders for his confidence.

During a recent interview with WMUL Radio, the Protostar was asked who would be his dream opponent for the TNT Championship. Fletcher said that he is waiting for Kenny Omega to come after his title. He also claimed that he would retire The Cleaner for good.

"I think that is a man, who I recently dropped on his head through a table, who is someone I've already mentioned as one of my inspirations, that I would like to think is going to come back looking for me when he is healthy again. So Kenny Omega, I am waiting for you, and you can do your best to take this championship from me, but it will not happen. I will put you on the shelf for good because AEW doesn't need you anymore, it needs The Protostar."

It will be interesting to see Kyle Fletcher defend his title against someone of the calibre of Kenny Omega in AEW.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
