Top AEW champions tease a huge summer for themselves, reference CM Punk on social media

Current AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have referenced World Champion CM Punk on social media. The AEW EVPs seem intent on making the summer of 2022 as legendary as the Summers of Punk.

The season seems to have gotten off to a bright start for Matt & Nick Jackson. They became the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite, defeating Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus in a ladder match.

The Bucks are celebrating in typical fashion, using their Twitter bio to rile up fans and fellow wrestlers alike. The real-life brothers, who still bill themselves "Rent Free, Your Head" on social media, have updated their Twitter profile to declare that the summer of 2022 will be the "Summer of Bucks".

CM Punk sustained a foot injury that forced him into surgery and will keep him on the sidelines for an unknown amount of time. In his absence, an Interim AEW World Champion will be crowned at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will fight it out for the interim crown, but who will walk away with the gold? Tune in on June 26th to see the action play out!

What part of CM Punk's career are The Young Bucks referring to?

CM Punk is lucky enough to have not one, but two career-defining storylines attached to his name, and they both took place in different companies.

The first "Summer of Punk" took place in 2005 when he was part of Ring of Honor. During his final months with the company, fans caught on to the fact that he was joining WWE, but they were swerved by the Second City Saint when he won the ROH World Championship and swore to lay the title on Vince McMahon's desk.

Mainly Wrestling @MainlyWrestling On This Day in Wrestling History - The Summer of Punk began 17 years ago today as @CMPunk defeated Austin Aries to become ROH World Champion at Death Before Dishonor III (6/18/05) On This Day in Wrestling History - The Summer of Punk began 17 years ago today as @CMPunk defeated Austin Aries to become ROH World Champion at Death Before Dishonor III (6/18/05) https://t.co/bEuZz2S5uN

Punk even signed his real WWE contract on top of the ROH World Championship in an ROH ring, which was seen as a huge controversy at the time. However, he did get an emotional send-off once he lost the belt and wrestled his final match for the company.

The second "Summer of Punk" was much more high-profile, as it revolved around him vowing to leave WWE with the WWE Championship in 2011. He dropped the iconic "pipebomb" promo, defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank, and walked out of his hometown (and the company) with the title.

AEW fans may or may not have seen something like this happen had CM Punk not gotten injured, but it is almost certain that the Straight Edge Superstar will have a lot to say when he returns to the ring.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far