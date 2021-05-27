Top AEW duo claims to be better than The Hardy Boyz 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks aren't among those who think twice before making tall claims on their Twitter handle. While most of their statements are in-character, they nonetheless manage to get people talking.

The latest example is the duo's recently updated Twitter bio, in which they blatantly claim to be the number #1 tag team of all time, ahead of The Hardy Boyz.

Apart from that, The Young Bucks also wrote that Reddit buzzes every day, with new threads popping up about them.

"Bio deleters. New Reddit thread about us daily. Ignorers of the ten count. Hardys used to be #1 all time, now it’s us," wrote The Young Bucks

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 25, 2021

Jeff and Matt Hardy are collectively among the most decorated tag teams of all time, as they have earned eight WWE Tag Team Championship reigns together. The Hardy brothers revolutionized tag team wrestling with aerial-based high-flying offense.

However, they are no longer performing together due to both being in separate companies. While Jeff Hardy is currently floundering on WWE Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy is faring relatively better in AEW by leading his stable, Hardy Family Office.

AEW's The Young Bucks are quite similar to The Hardy Boyz

The Young Bucks, in a way, have taken forward the template set by The Hardy Boyz and altered it in their own unique manner. And just like the latter team, AEW's Matt and Nick Jackson are also real-life brothers.

The reigning AEW Tag Team Champions were initially criticized by many for being entirely dependent on flips in their matches without focusing on storytelling.

Lots of really cool, full length matches are being posted for pro wrestling fans during this Quarantine Period. Here’s one for AMAZING @AEWrestling fans.



Enjoy the first ever match pitting The Hardy Boyz vs The Young Bucks from @newwrestling1! https://t.co/Ze8QDUugRW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2020

However, The Young Bucks' stint in AEW has solidified their position as one of the finest tag teams of all time. Now whether Matt and Nick Jackson are better than The Hardy Boyz or not is a never-ending debate between fans of both teams.

Do you think The Young Bucks is a better overall tag team than The Hardy Boyz or do they still have a long way to go? Sound off in the comments section below.