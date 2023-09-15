Top AEW duo wants brothers vs. brothers tag team match against The Usos (Exclusive)

Billy Gunn’s two sons, Austin and Colten, have revealed that they would love to take on The Usos in a dream match.

The duo has made great waves in AEW since debuting in 2020. The Gunns, as they are called, have had some great rivalries and even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship once.

While speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda’s Kevin Kallam at Starrcast, they revealed which tag teams they would love to take on in a family vs. family angle. Colten Gunn started by naming a few big groups in AEW, like Lucha Bros and Young Bucks.

Austin Gunn interjected and revealed they would like to take on The Usos.

“One on our bucket list if we just had to say outside of AEW, I think The Usos would be great. When you wrestle a brother tag team, it's just special. They were born in this business; we were born in this business."

Colten then said that the two tag teams were not just brothers but second-generation brothers.

“Not just brothers. It's like second-generation brothers.”

The two teams are in two companies and are set in what they do, respectively. While Jimmy and Jey have now split up, it will be interesting to see how this match will take place even if they get back together.

The Young Bucks want to fight The Usos before retiring

Jimmy and Jey Uso are one of the most well-known tag teams in the world, and they once caught the eye of AEW’s best in The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks have a joint Twitter handle. Earlier this year, in their bio, they revealed what they wanted to do before retiring:

"Before we hang it up, would love to wrestle the Usos just to see if we can break the all time superkick record."

Young Bucks bio

A lot of things have changed since then. First, they have changed their bio; second, Usos are no longer a tag team.

If and when this match occurs, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

