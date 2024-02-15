Top AEW Executives take a massive dig at Sting ahead of his retirement

It seems that certain persons of authority in AEW have gone to some lengths to mock Sting ahead of his retirement.

This would be The Young Bucks. Last week on Dynamite, they attacked the WWE Hall of Famer and Darby Allin moments after they captured the World Tag Team titles. With bats in hand, they beat them till they were bloodied up, which left even their white suits stained red.

Ever since that moment, Matt and Nick Jackson have not taken off their suits as a way to gloat at Sting and Darby, even wearing them for their matches. Ahead of their match tonight on Dynamite against Top Flight, the EVPs came out of their private jet with their blood-stained suits and new soul-patch goatees.

The Young Bucks' look can be found here.

This look is reminiscent of Sting's iconic goatee, something that he has had as part of his signature move.

The mind games continue for the Jackson Brothers as they have claimed that they would be the next tag team champions. After amassing some impressive wins, they have been backing up their words.

How do you feel about these shots at the Hall of Famer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE