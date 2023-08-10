Top AEW faction possibly disbands

AEW Dynamite started off with a bang as we witnessed the implosion of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Things have not been alright within the JAS and reached its boiling point tonight.

All the members of the JAS opened the show and out came Chris Jericho to a rather underwhelming welcome. Before Jericho could even speak, he was cut off by none other than one of his most trusted comrades in Daniel Garcia. He took exception to the fact that Chris beat him last week after Don Callis attacked him.

Jake Hager, one of Jericho’s oldest allies also left next much to the surprise of everyone in the arena. Jericho intervened immediately and asked everyone to calm down but Tay Conti was not having any of it. Tay said that she did not need the veteran’s help and that after she has the baby, she will come back and continue to be successful without him.

Anna Jay followed suit despite her having a title shot later on in the show. Angelo Parker took the microphone next and said that he gave everything for the JAS despite not wanting to be in some of the battles and walked away. His partner Matt Menard also had something similar to say before walking out.

That left with one of Jericho’s oldest friends in AEW and that was none other than Sammy Guevara. Rocking an Inner Circle jacket, Sammy said that he wanted the Lionheart to sort out his stuff and that he would be there if there was a need before walking off into the crowd.

The cameras zoomed in on Jericho before going into a commercial break.

Chris Jericho says he will give Don Callis an answer next week on AEW

After going backstage, Chris Jericho was confronted by Renee Paquette to get his thoughts on what just transpired on AEW Dynamite when he was also greeted by none other than Don Callis.

Before Callis could even complete his sentence, Jericho said that he would give him an answer next week on AEW Dynamite on whether he would join his family or not.

Knowing Chris Jericho and the master tactician that he is, all this could be a ruse for Don Callis to walk into and by the looks of it, that plot seems to have worked. It will be interesting to see what happens next week on AEW.

Has the Jericho Appreciation really disbanded or is it just a ruse for Don Callis? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

