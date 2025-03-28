Top AEW heel reflects on making WWE history before sudden exit

A top AEW heel has reflected on how he made history in WWE before his sudden exit. His departure from the Triple H-led promotion had come as a shock to many wrestling fans around the world.

Ricochet joined All Elite Wrestling in August last year, when he made his debut at All In at Wembley Stadium. He came out to a lot of applause from the fans in London and has since gone on to establish himself as a top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Currently one of AEW’s top heels, Ricochet made history in WWE when he became the inaugural Speed Champion in April last year before exiting the promotion a few months later in July. He spoke about that on the Unlikely podcast a few days back and said:

“You’ve got to look at everything as an opportunity, and if you don’t, then I think you’re already kind of defeated. You have to look at everything — especially, you know, they [WWE] were putting something into this, and I wanted to be a part of building something again, making it as big as possible. I like that feeling. So, again, any opportunity you get, you’ve got to strike, and that’s kind of the way I see it. That applies to everything: life, wrestling, everything.” [H/T EWrestling News]

AEW president Tony Khan gives his take on Ricochet

AEW president Tony Khan appears to take a lot of care of his wrestlers. He is often very cordial when speaking about them.

However, he recently spoke about Ricochet and said that the former WWE Superstar was a challenging personality. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan said that the 36-year-old was one of the least liked names in the locker room, and that he had managed to turn the fans against him as well. However, Khan acknowledged the high flyer's in-ring skills and said he liked working with him.

“One of the least-liked men in our locker room and somebody I'm a big fan of as a wrestler but he's a very challenging personality, very hard to work with, really weird guy and that's Ricochet," Khan said. "He has really turned the fans and I think he's a great, great, great wrestler and to be honest I like working with because I think he's such a great talent in the ring.”

It is interesting to see someone like Tony Khan say something like this about Ricochet. But this just goes to show how effective a heel Ricochet has become in AEW.

