"I see myself doing what (John) Cena, Batista, and The Rock did" - Top AEW heel teases potential career direction after pro wrestling

AEW star MJF recently stated that he wants to follow in the footsteps of John Cena, The Rock and Batista in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson is arguably the most famous man in Hollywood at the time of writing, and used the charisma that he gained from his time in wrestling to become one of the most beloved men in the entire world.

So too have John Cena and Batista, who have both been featured in huge blockbuster movies as of late, with the latter proving that you can still be a "heel" on the silver screen as he played a villain in the movie "Spectre."

Speaking on KFC Radio, Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed that he sees himself following those names into Hollywood. The villainous star even had meetings in Los Angeles following a recent episode of Dynamite.

"I see myself acting, I see myself doing what (John) Cena, Batista, and The Rock did. There are definitely a lot of feelers out there. I'll actually be heading out to LA [Los Angeles] literally after Dynamite for a lot of meetings. There are definitely a lot of people interested in MJF." (H/T Fightful)

MJF also feels that there is no one in the business right now that has the "it" factor like he does, and his level of "it" is up there with the aforementioned WWE legends.

"When I walk into a room, when you listen to me talk, it's pretty obvious that I have something that we call in the industry, 'it.' You either got 'it' or you don't have 'it.' I feel a person in my industry hasn't had the amount of droves of 'it' that I've had since Cena, Rock, and Batista." (H/T Fightful)

MJF could potentially meet The Rock later this year in Toronto

It is most certainly a long shot, but MJF could cross paths with "The Great One" in Toronto, Canada when AEW makes its debut north of the border.

AEW Dynamite will air live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on October 12th, with Rampage being taped on October 13th. The Rock will also be in Toronto on the 13th to promote the upcoming "Black Adam" movie, which is set to hit theaters on October 21st.

While it's unlikely that "The Great One" will have enough time in his busy schedule to swing by the Coca-Cola Coliseum on either the 12th or 13th, in the wresting business you can never say never.

Do you think The Rock could show up in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

