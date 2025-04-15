Top AEW name revisits first Iron Man match with AJ Styles

An AEW veteran recently reminisced about his match against AJ Styles, which took place two decades ago. Christopher Daniels is a legendary figure in wrestling. He retired from in-ring competition a few months ago after wrestling Hangman Page in his last match.

The Fallen Angel hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for some months now. Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One will be facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. Christopher and AJ were arch-rivals in TNA and had multiple matches during their stint with the promotion.

The duo wrestled in a huge Iron Man bout in February 2005 at the Against All Odds pay-per-view. Recently, Christopher Daniels shared pictures of the first Iron Man Match against AJ Styles.

"Lee South has been shooting photos of me for close to two decades, through TNA, Ring of Honor, & AEW. Here’s some shots of me vs @AJStylesOrg from our first Iron Man match at the Against All Odds PPV from 2005," he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Christopher Daniels talks about AJ Styles and several other stars

The Fallen Angel had an illustrious career at TNA. His formula for creating memorable rivalries was making opponents look great and delivering excellent matches.

While speaking with GalaxyCon, Christopher said that he wants to be remembered for his matches against Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

"So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like [Samoa] Joe and AJ [Styles] who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It’s a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with," he said.

It remains to be seen when Christopher Daniels will return to AEW and what the future holds for the veteran.

