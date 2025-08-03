Top AEW personality takes a bold shot at Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has become a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling in the past few years. Since his name was reported in the Janel Grant controversy, the Stamford-based promotion avoids mentioning his name on its television. However, the case is different for AEW stars, as recently, a top personality took a bold and humorous shot at the former WWE Chairman.AEW personality RJ City recently had a conversation with Kota Ibushi about his professional wrestling career on Hey! (EW). The interviewer asked the Japanese superstar about his time working in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic in WWE. The 37-year-old jokingly asked Ibushi if he even knew who Vince McMahon was during his brief stint with the company.The 43-year-old replied that he had no idea who McMahon was and even revealed high-fiving him at one point. With a smirk, RJ City said that the former WWE Chairman was definitely not someone worth knowing and suggested Ibushi should keep it that way for the rest of his career. During this interaction, City said the following:&quot;That's the best guy not to know. Continue not knowing who that is.&quot; he said (From 0:21 onwards)Check out the clip below:Vince McMahon was recently involved in a car accidentVince McMahon remains a polarizing figure in professional wrestling. While some WWE fans miss his booking style, others strongly despise him. Nevertheless, McMahon continues to make headlines in the industry, and he recently took the internet by storm after being involved in a car accident.According to TMZ, the former WWE Chairman’s Bentley collided with a BMW 430 on July 29. It then went on to crash into a guardrail, bringing his high-speed drive to a stop. Additionally, McMahon was allegedly being chased by police for reckless driving.Moreover, Vince McMahon will appear in the Stamford Superior Court on August 26. While the 79-year-old did not suffer any critical injury, this accident once again made him a point of discussion among the professional wrestling fanbase.