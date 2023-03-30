Top AEW star accidentally botches Blackpool Combat Club's name on TV (NSFW language)

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a hilarious botch from a former world champion regarding the Blackpool Combat Club's name. We are talking about Hangman Adam Page.

The Elite was shown to be in shambles last week before Kenny Omega's match with El Hijo del Vikingo, as the Bucks were taken to the hospital after a vicious backstage attack. Interestingly, Hangman Adam Page was concerned about the state of affairs as he was seen accompanying the ambulance transporting the Bucks.

The latest events set up an interesting storyline, as Hangman seems to be inching towards making amends with The Elite. This week on Dynamite, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy was talking about the Blackpool Combat Club backstage when Don Callis showed up to apologize.

While the storyline has become a major talking point in the AEW fanbase, a noticeable slip-up by Hangman caught the audience's attention. The former champion mistakenly addressed the BCC as 'BBC.'

You can check out the botched segment below:

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta promptly showed up to ambush Hangman and Don Callis, laying them out and busting open the latter with a forearm smash.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to joke about the botch. Even AEW star Isiah Kassidy joined in to express his incredulity.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Hangman Adam Page in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think is next for Hangman Page and The Elite? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes