Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion surprisingly returns as a heel on AEW Dynamite 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 30, 2023 07:04 IST
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
The classic title - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made an unexpected return and surprisingly turned heel. We are talking about none other than Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon had not been seen inside the squared circle since his world title loss against MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view. In a post-match video package, Danielson mentioned that it was time to go back home.

Many believed that 'go back home' meant he was either retiring or returning to WWE, but it is now clear that The American Dragon meant The Blackpool Combat Club as he helped the faction take out Kenny Omega tonight.

Last week on Dynamite, The Young Bucks were attacked by a mystery group. It was revealed later in the night that it was The Blackpool Combat Club as the members showed up after the main event and attacked Kenny Omega.

Tonight, the faction interrupted a backstage interview to take out Hangman Adam Page and Don Callis. Following the attack, they shifted their focus to The Cleaner.

.@TheDonCallis's apology to #HangmanAdamPage was violently interrupted by the #BlackpoolCombatClub @JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYutaIt’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/1m3ZOzVBpY

Omega had just successfully retained his IWGP United States Championship against Jeff Cobb. As soon as the match ended, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli appeared. Just as the trio looked to enter the ring, Bryan Danielson returned and seemingly rushed in to help the former AEW World Champion.

As the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club retreated, Danielson hit the Bonzai Knee Strike on Omega and continued attacking the former AEW champion.

An extremely intriguing turn of events as the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson returns in the midst of this potential #BlackpoolCombatClub beatdown of @KennyOmegaManX?!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/6ab7RnJBmM

Thus, for the first time in AEW, the former WWE Champion has turned heel.

What is your reaction to the heel turn? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
