Top AEW star to Adam Cole: "Britt Baker keeps leaving the house with your ba**s firmly in her purse"

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole was ridiculed by a top champion. The star in question is MJF.

During tonight's episode of Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and the Panama Playboy had a heated face-off. During the said segment, the AEW World Champion had some strong words for Adam Cole.

He mentioned that he was Shawn Michaels' handpicked star and became the top champion in NXT. But according to The Salt of the Earth, that version of Adam Cole doesn't exist anymore. He further added that right now, Cole has lowered himself to staying at home while his girlfriend leaves the house along with Cole's manhood.

“But then, this guy showed up. What… what happened to you man? You used to be the Panama Playboy. Now, the Panama Gameboy. You sit at home behind a computer playing Twitch, hiding from the sun looking like a virgin Gollum. Meanwhile, Britt Baker keeps leaving the house with your ba**s firmly in her purse,” MJF said. [03:19 - 03:56]

Adam Cole's response to AEW World Champion MJF

As Friedman spoke, the Panama Playboy patiently listened, and once he was done talking, Cole fired back.

The former WWE Superstar reminded Friedman that his fiancé had broken up with him.

“First and foremost, I’m going to brush over the Britt part ‘cause I am pretty sure she can beat the hell out of you. But what exactly is your obsession with other people’s relationships? Like, first it was Bryan and now it’s me. Now listen, I understand your fiancé left you and you can’t hold a relationship if your life depended on it but come on!” Adam Cole said. [00:18 - 00:40]

During the segment, MJF also joked about Cole being considered to be a manager for Keith Lee.

