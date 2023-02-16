Top AEW star almost quit wrestling because of WWE

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently discussed his experience in WWE's developmental territory, which nearly led to him quitting the sport.

The Cleaner's time in WWE's developmental system was brief but tumultuous. He signed a contract with the company in 2005 and was sent to Deep South Wrestling in Georgia. There, he found himself struggling to adapt to the style and creative limitations. However, he persevered and eventually left WWE in 2006 to pursue opportunities in Japan, where he would go on to become one of the most successful wrestlers of his generation.

During a recent interview with "Monthly Puroresu," Kenny Omega openly spoke about his time with WWE and how it made him question his future in wrestling.

He shared that his time in WWE's developmental system was challenging enough to make him consider leaving wrestling behind:

"[I]t wasn't for me, At that point I had thought maybe wrestling isn't for me because I was thinking at the highest level, when it becomes more of a business rather than a passion. Maybe I'm not the businessman that I thought that I was, maybe I was never meant to be at the highest level. Things are meant to be micromanaged. Maybe it isn't what made me fall in love with wrestling to begin with," Omega said. [ H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed his relationship with former AEW World Champion

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made comments about his current status with AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Rhodes, who departed last year, has since returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about his relationship with The Elite, who are the AEW World Trios Champions.

“I had a great relationship with Matt, Nick, and Kenny still do. It definitely was tested by being young executives. It was tested by having different opinions on wrestling, but our different opinions is what made it strong [sic]. That’s what made us work. I want to do Crockett and old school and they want to do PWG and West Coast and damn, I loved it. That contention is what made us bond. We’re bonded forever because of the things we did," Cody Rhodes said. (H/T Fightful.com)

Cody Rhodes may no longer be a part of AEW. However, his legacy and relationship with the company's top stars such as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continue to be a topic of interest among wrestling fans.

