Top AEW star announces break from social media amidst real-life backstage heat on Tony Khan's promotion

Thunder Rosa has apparently left social media amidst the rumors surrounding her in AEW.

This week on Dynamite, the Women's World Champion made a surprising announcement. Speaking to Tony Schiavone backstage, Thunder Rosa declared she would step away as the Champion, as she can no longer defend the title because of an injury.

Rosa announced that a fatal-4-way match would occur at All Out, the pay-per-view next month.

However, rumors of her real-life heat with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter have also emerged recently, indicating dissension in the ranks. Reports suggest that Rosa had to hide in a bathroom due to the paranoia of an attack by Hayter.

Amidst all this, the AEW Champion's official Twitter handle posted a message stating that Rosa would be off social media for the time being.

"Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA -TA."

Thunder Rosa

As of now, the timeline for Thunder Rosa's return remains unclear. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the All Elite Women's division.

Fans had a varied reaction to the AEW star's tweet

Given the nature of Thunder Rosa's sudden departure, a lot of questions have understandably emerged from the pro wrestling community.

Many fans wished her a speedy recovery, hoping for a quick return to the squared circle.

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen Let's hope she recovers quickly and we see her back in the ring soon. She was so heartbroken last night, I felt her sadness. Te queremos, Rosa!! @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen Let's hope she recovers quickly and we see her back in the ring soon. She was so heartbroken last night, I felt her sadness. Te queremos, Rosa!! ❤️❤️

Several fans, however, seemed suspicious of the events surrounding her injury announcement.

Harvey @TheHarveyTime @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen Her injury maybe more emotional that physical. Either way i hope she gets better soon. @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen Her injury maybe more emotional that physical. Either way i hope she gets better soon.

Some fans even wanted to see her in WWE.

Amber @DevilleWorshipr @thunderrosa22 🏻 Get well soon la mera mera @TonyStAllen Imagine Thunder Rosa In WWEGet well soon la mera mera @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen Imagine Thunder Rosa In WWE 👌🏻💜Get well soon la mera mera 😔

cb bucc 🏴‍☠️ @codeezie45 I really like what I've seen from Thunder Rosa and I hope there's a way we can see her against the heavy hitterz of the WWE women's division in the future. I really like what I've seen from Thunder Rosa and I hope there's a way we can see her against the heavy hitterz of the WWE women's division in the future.

GenerationWhy?Entertainment @Gen_Why_Ent @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen I hear there’s this other place hiring. Great new management. Good pool of talent. Etc @thunderrosa22 @TonyStAllen I hear there’s this other place hiring. Great new management. Good pool of talent. Etc

With no further reports of her alleged real-life heat against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Thunder Rosa's status remains a mystery for the time being.

Do you think there is more going on backstage than what appears in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

