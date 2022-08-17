Top AEW star appeals to Tony Khan for financial aid

Popular AEW star Danhausen recently requested Tony Khan for 1 billion 'human' dollars on the occasion of his birthday.

Danhausen made his televised debut on AEW in January this year where he disrupted a match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. He is currently tag teaming with Hook, where they often refer to themselves as 'Hookhausen'.

The very nice, very evil one competed in his first match on the Tony Khan led promotion in May this year in an unsuccessful bout against Tony Nese.

Often donning white, black and hints of red face paint with a cape, Danhausen captivated fans with the comical element in his gimmick. However, not everyone is fond of his character, and has often garnered criticism from fans.

Recently, The Very Nice, Very Evil took to Twitter to thank Tony Khan for the birthday wishes while making a very peculiar request:

"Thank you @TonyKhan please give Danhausen 1 billion human dollars in a birthday card on live television and nobody gets cursed." tweeted Danhausen.

Twitter shared heartfelt wishes for the popular star on Tony Khan's promotion

Social media seems fond of Danhausen's character and has played along with his varied requests.

On the occasion of his birthday, fans wished him well with hilarious messages hoping they would not be cursed.

One fan shared a gif of a horror character from an old movie with the caption wishing him a 'Happy Birthday!':

Another fan hoped the AEW President would grant the star's wish for 'blimps and sacks of money':

Daniel (nemox2001) @nemox2001 @DanhausenAD @TonyKhan Happy Birthday Hausen. I hope you get all the blimps and sacks of money from Tony Elite today @DanhausenAD @TonyKhan Happy Birthday Hausen. I hope you get all the blimps and sacks of money from Tony Elite today

Another user shared a gif of Danhausen and CM Punk exchanging money:

One Twitter user shared a gif of Alf dousing a birthday cake with water, titled, Khan would have to make a large box to gift The Very Nice, Very Evil:

Candace Riley (she/her)🏳️‍🌈 📸 @SoonerPenguin @DanhausenAD



anyway....HAPPY BIRTHDAY...hausen!! (I'm buying a couple new Danhausen shirts to celebrate!) @TonyKhan that would have to be a very large card... would a box containing the human monies suffice?anyway....HAPPY BIRTHDAY...hausen!! (I'm buying a couple new Danhausen shirts to celebrate!) @DanhausenAD @TonyKhan that would have to be a very large card... would a box containing the human monies suffice? anyway....HAPPY BIRTHDAY...hausen!! (I'm buying a couple new Danhausen shirts to celebrate!) https://t.co/IOFMwgf6xq

Another fan shared a gif of the AEW star's favorite animated series, The Simpsons:

WWE legend Bully Ray was quite impressed with Danhausen's character. AEW has a special edition of Dynamite out tomorrow 'House of Dragon' presented by HBO's original series.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat is expected to make an appearance as a special guest time keeper. On top of Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia facing each other, the quarterfinals of the inaugural AEW Trios Championship Tournament will also commence.

Do you think Garcia will be able to emerge victorious against Danielson? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe